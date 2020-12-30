PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police believe a red-light runner is responsible for a deadly crash in Phoenix. It happened late Tuesday night at 55th Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, Carlos Uriarte was driving his Chevy S10 south on 55th Avenue at about 10 p.m. His truck collided with a Jeep Cherokee that was eastbound on Indian School Road. Video from the scene showed the Chevy on its side beside the pole of a traffic light. The Jeep was nearby and appeared to have front end damage.
While video shows police conducting a field sobriety test on the driver of the Jeep, investigators say it looks like Uriate ran a red light.
Uriate, 38, was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police say the people in the Jeep suffered only minor injuries.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, detectives do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.