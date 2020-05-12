PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A Phoenix police sergeant suffered minor injuries when an alleged red-light runner hit his patrol SUV late Monday night.
It happened at about 11 p.m. near 24th Street and McDowell Road.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department, a driver ran a red light. That person's car and the police SUV collided. Video from the scene showed significant front-end damage to the SUV and damage to the driver's side of the car.
The sergeant who was behind the wheel of SUV reportedly suffered minor injuries. Thompson said they were treated and released.
The intersection was taped off while officers talked to witnesses and conducted the on-scene portion of their investigation.
No other details were immediately available.