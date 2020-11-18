PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The woman who police say was impaired when she allegedly hit and killed a motorcyclist is facing a charge of manslaughter.
It happened Wednesday morning at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, Timothy Jensen, 58, was on his motorcycle turning left from northbound 19th Avenue to McDowell Road when a Toyota Prius ran a red light and hit him.
Drone video from the scene showed the demolished motorcycle and the Prius with front-end damage on the driver's side.
Police on Thursday identified the woman who was driving the Prius as 38-year-old Erin L. Jaco. She was not hurt. Investigators said Jaco "displayed signs of impairment." She has been booked on suspicion of manslaughter.
No other details were immediately available.
The intersection of the 19th Avenue and McDowell Road was closed while detectives conducted the on-scene portion of their investigation.