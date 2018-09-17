Alleged impaired driver arrested after hitting man on Phoenix street, police say

A man was hospitalized after being hit by a suspected impaired driver in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Police say the collision occurred near 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.
They say a man in his 30s was crossing outside of the crosswalk when a car struck him.
The man was carried on the windshield of the car for a short distance and then rolled off.
Police say the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
They say the driver was arrested for suspected impairment. The driver's identity has not been released.
Van Buren Street was closed between 83rd and 79th avenues while police investigated.
No further details were released.
