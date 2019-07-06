PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A traffic accident on I-10 near the Salt River Bridge in Phoenix shut down the westbound lanes of the freeway for over an hour Saturday evening. The freeway has since re-opened.
Arizona Department of Transportation officials say a serious crash closed all lanes of the freeway near 32nd Street around 7 p.m.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person was ejected from the vehicle during the single car accident.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, Capt. Rob McDade, said five people were taken to the hospital after the wreck.
One of the injured, a 17-year-old man, was in very serious condition, says McDade. Other injuries were considered minor.
All traffic was taken off the freeway at the University Drive exit.
There were heavy delays from the U.S 60 transition ramp to the accident area.
Sounds like a chain reaction accident[scared]
