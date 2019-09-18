PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Transportation is looking at ways to improve safety and mobility on State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson, and it wants your input.
The 59-mile stretch of highway, which is “a popular route for those traveling to the high country,” is the subject of a Corridor Development Study, according to ADOT.
[MAP: SR 87 from Fountain Hills to Payson]
No projects are planned or funded at this point, but ideas on the table include climbing and passing lanes, shoulder improvements, rock fall mitigation, and traveler information systems.
ADOT is looking not just at the needs of drivers like you, but also at what can be effective for commercial vehicles.
ADOT has put together an online survey. Click here to take it. The deadline is Sept. 30.
“The Corridor Development Study helps ADOT to identify and prioritize needs so that funding can be considered and prioritized against needs statewide,” the agency explained in a news release.
Click here for more information about the SR 87 study.