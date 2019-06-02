PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The northbound lanes of State Route 93 have reopened near Wikieup at milepost 147 after a wreck caused a closure Sunday afternoon.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety a semi truck rolled over in the northbound lanes around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
The driver was pulled from the wreckage and flown to a Phoenix area hospital for treatment.
The accident investigation caused a closure of the highway and a backup soon developed.
The roadway was re-opened after a few hours and traffic slowly got back to normal.
(1) comment
Be loyal to our race. White Unity. White Families.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.