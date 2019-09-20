PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has added a new way for drivers to see the speed limit in the southeast Valley.
Along one section of State Route 347, ADOT has posted the speed limit on the ground directly onto the highway pavement in large white decals.
It’s a part of an effort to increase safety on SR 347 and Riggs Road.
This new form of speed limit signage is in the test phase for ADOT’s Phoenix-area highways. But don't owrry. The standard speed limit signs are still displayed on the side.
The white decals were recommended by traffic engineers on the SR 347 where the speed limit drops just before the Riggs Road intersection.
ADOT’s review of law enforcement crash reports found that officers cited “speed too fast for conditions” as a driver violation in more than half of crashes along SR 347 between I-10 and Riggs Road.
Speed limit decals like these are also being tested along State Route 160 in northeastern Arizona.
NEW: ADOT has added a new way for drivers to see the speed limit on a section of State Route 347. Find out why we installed large speed limit decals directly onto the highway pavement: https://t.co/SeVY0cZFiy#PhxTraffic#Maricopa pic.twitter.com/I4yMOyXkvO— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 20, 2019