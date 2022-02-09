SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Whether you live near, drive through, or attending the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Arizona Department of Transportation is recommending that you plan ahead for heavier traffic than normal on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in north Scottsdale.
ADOT says tournament-related traffic will be increased during the morning and late afternoon hours starting Wednesday all the way through Sunday. Keep in mind, during the evenings, the Birds Nest will be taking place is the area as well. ADOT says some of the heavier traffic may be concentrated at the Loop 101 interchanges between Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.
If you aren't going to the WMPO, ADOT suggests finding an alternate route or allowing yourself some extra time to get around the area.
For those who are going, get more information about parking and directions on the WMPO website here under spectator information. There will also be off-site parking and a Rideshare lot available at WestWorld of Scottsdale if you are interested. In addition, there will be parking shuttle service at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way.