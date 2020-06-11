PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Northbound Interstate 17 is currently closed at Cactus Road after an Arizona Department of Transportation street sweeper was involved in a crash.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a passenger car struck a street sweeper, causing the sweeper to roll over. It appears two people were ejected in the crash.
Phoenix fire said the individuals involved in the crash have been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
DPS is investigating the crash. It is unclear when the road will reopen. Check latest traffic conditions here.