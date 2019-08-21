Both directions of I-17 closed near Badger Springs Road, north of Sunset Point. ADOT says the closures are due to the shifting of wind and heavy smoke from the fire.

PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) -- A brush fire sparked along Interstate 17 north of Phoenix and forced a freeway closure Wednesday afternoon.

The brush fire is located near Badger Springs Road, north of Sunset Point.

The Arizona Department of Transportation first received a report on the fire around 4:30 p.m. 

[WATCH: Phoenix brush fire closes both directions of I-17 near Sunset Point]

Both directions of I-17 in that area are closed. ADOT says the closures are due to the shifting of wind and heavy smoke.

The northbound closure is at milepost 252, about 5 miles north of Sunset Point while the southbound closure is at SR 69. 

It is very hard to see in that area, ADOT spokesman Raul Garcia said. All traffic had to exit the area. 

It is unknown when these lanes well reopen. 

ADOT recommends using alternative routes like SR 89 and 69 through Prescott. Another option to consider is SR 260 and 87 through Payson. 

Refresh this page for the latest on this fire. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you