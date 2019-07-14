PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers returning to the Valley on Interstate 17 experienced heavy delays on the southbound lanes of the freeway Sunday afternoon near Black Canyon City.
NOW: Delays continue on I-17 SB between Bumble Bee and Black Canyon City. A non-blocking crash at MP 244 triggered the backups. Please use caution. #phxtraffic #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/hcaU210dhT— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 14, 2019
The Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted out information about the incident on Sunday afternoon.
THIS IS SOUTHBOUND https://t.co/1f7QiQ7hso— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 14, 2019
Drivers were stuck in over 20 miles of delays beginning north of the SR69 Junction. The stop and go traffic continued for miles in the southbound lanes, down the hill to where an earlier accident was being cleared up.
Go up north to relax in the cool weather just to come back to the stress of the I-17 weekend jam up might as well have stayed home.
