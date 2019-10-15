PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation has established an Incident Response Unit to help clear freeway crashes faster.
The 14 units that patrol the freeways will help with traffic control, removing debris and other minor maintenance.
Each unit is equipped with a message board and traffic cones to help secure the crash scene.
The team will allow Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers to concentrate on crash investigations and not clear crashes constantly.
Drivers should expect to see this team on the road weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.