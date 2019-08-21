PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) -- A brush fire, coined the Black Mesa Fire, sparked along Interstate 17 north of Phoenix and forced a freeway closure Wednesday afternoon.
The brush fire is located near Badger Springs Road, north of Sunset Point.
The Arizona Department of Transportation first received a report on the fire around 4:30 p.m. The fire is now at more than 200 acres. What caused the fire is unclear at this time.
Both directions of I-17 in that area were closed. ADOT says the closures were due to the shifting of wind and heavy smoke.
The northbound closure was at milepost 252, about 5 miles north of Sunset Point while the southbound closure was at SR 69.
It was very hard to see in that area, ADOT spokesman Raul Garcia said. All traffic had to exit the area.
ADOT recommended using alternative routes like SR 89 and 69 through Prescott. Another option given was SR 260 and 87 through Payson.
Around midnight, early Thursday morning, I-17 reopened in both directions, according to ADOT.
NOW: I-17 has reopened after a fire. #aztraffic https://t.co/l6rusdfnDl— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 22, 2019
