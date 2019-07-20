PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Interstate 10 has re-opened after a standoff with a man closed the freeway near Quartzsite for hours Saturday.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman, Bart Graves, said their office was contacted by Los Angles County Sheriff officials about an armed man driving eastbound into Arizona. He was said to have made threats of violence, said Graves.
DPS troopers located the man on I-10 near mile marker 50, at Hovatter Road. Graves said the man was refusing commands from troopers.
After a few hours, Graves said the man was taken into custody.
The Interstate was closed in both directions, but it was re-opened at 9 p.m.
The lengthy detour caused some severe backups for drivers.
