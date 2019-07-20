PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police incident on the I-10 freeway west of Phoenix has caused a freeway closure and a lengthy detour for drivers.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman, Bart Graves, said their office was contacted by Los Angles County Sheriff officials about an armed man driving eastbound into Arizona. He was said to have made threats of violence, said Graves.
DPS troopers located the man on I-10 near mile marker 50, at Hovatter Road. Graves said the man is refusing commands from troopers.
In the interest of safety, Graves says the Interstate has been closed in both directions.
Westbound traffic is being taken off the I-10 at milepost 95 then re-routed to SR 85.
Motorists can take SR 85 south to Interstate 8 westbound.
Eastbound traffic is being taken off the highway at milepost 31 and re-routed to the old U.S. 60 (Salome road).
There is no estimate as to when the detour will be lifted.
