PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- McConnell Drive under Interstate 17 near Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff will close for six weeks starting Monday, July 8, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure is due to a project to upgrade the I-17 and State Route 89A bridge heading to Flagstaff.
Both directions of McConnell Drive between Pine Knoll Drive and Beulah Boulevard will be closed from Monday, July 8, to Monday, August 19.
To get to NAU during the closure, take Milton Road to University Drive to Knoles Drive.
When driving to west Flagstaff, take Milton Road to Forest Meadows Street to Beulah Boulevard.
ADOT plans to lift the closure before NAU's fall semester begins.
The renovation will include a full bridge deck replacement, widening of the bridge, and sidewalk development on the north side of McConnell Drive.
For two years, the project will go through three phases. The expected time of completion will be in the fall of 2020.
For more information about this project, click here.
