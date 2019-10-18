PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation announced closures affecting the westbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain and Santan freeways this weekend.
The closure will be between Kyrene Road and 40th Street to allow construction crews to pave the freeway and install overhead signs.
The closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Ramps from I-10 westbound Loop 202 and ramps from westbound Loop 202 to both directions of I-10 will also be closed.
ADOT says drivers should consider taking Loop 101 north to U.S. 60 and then west to I-10.
The South Mountain Freeway is scheduled to be open to traffic by the end of the year with construction activities continuing into 2020.
For more information on the project, go to southmountainfreeway.com