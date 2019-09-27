PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re driving between Tucson and Casa Grande on Interstate 10, there'll be a little more room with a new third lane added to the freeway.
The Arizona Department of Transportation invested in the expanded three-lane traffic for each direction between Casa Grande and Tucson, making for expanded capacity and enhancing safety.
The four miles of I-10 between Eloy and Picacho have also been widened to six lanes as a part of a $72 million project. This section of freeway will see a first-of-its kind dust detection and warning system that is being introduced.
This construction has helped straighten the I-10 along this stretch and created a new interchange with State Route 87.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is also working on a project with the Maricopa Association of Governments and the Gila River Community to conduct an environmental study for the addition of a third lane.
The rest of the work on the I-10 should be completed by the end of 2019.
For more information on the I-10 environmental study, please visit I-10wildhorsepasscorridor.com.