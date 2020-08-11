Dump truck on a sign
Courtesy: ADOT

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dump truck's bed hit a freeway sign on the Loop 202 near the Southern exit in the West Valley Tuesday around 5:17 a.m.

Dump truck

"Not something you see everyday," according to Arizona Department of Transportation on Twitter. 

Dump truck

Department of Public Safety says that the truck was the only vehicle involved and no one was hurt.

According to the DPS, they are expecting a few lane closures per a Twitter post and plan to remove the semi off of the sign this morning. Also, the sign and support structure has "significant damage and will require extensive repair." DPS says this could take a while.

No information has been released on how this happened. DPS is continuing to investigate. A truck inspector was brought to the scene as well to help investigators. It could be related to a hydraulics issues according to DPS but not for sure yet. 

