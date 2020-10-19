GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - An 82-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car Monday morning in Gilbert.
The crash happened near Cholla Street and Warner Road just after 5 a.m. Police say the driver stayed at the crash while Gilbert fire and police worked to perform life saving efforts on the woman, but she was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have not said that impairment was involved or what led to the crash. Police have also not released the name of the victim.
Traffic in all directions has reopened near Warner Road between Gilbert and Cooper, according to police.
The investigation is still ongoing.