PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is dead after being hit by a SUV driver that took off from the crash late Thursday night.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix Police, 73-year-old Gerald Vanacore was crossing the road mid-block near Seventh Street and Broadway Road just before midnight when he was hit by a maroon SUV. Thompson said that SUV took off from the crash.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The road was closed while police investigated but has since reopened. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.