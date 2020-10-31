5 women, 1 boy injured in west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Six people, including a child, were hurt in a crash involving several vehicles in west Phoenix Saturday morning.
It happened at 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Crews from both the Phoenix and Tolleson fire departments were called out.
Three older women and a boy were taken to the hospital first, according to a Phoenix Fire Department spokesman. Two more women were transported a short time later.
The Phoenix Police Department is piecing together the moments leading up to the wreck. Sgt. Tommy Thompson said the intersection will be closed in all directions while detectives conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation.
At this point, it’s not clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.