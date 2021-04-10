Head on crash near 67th Avenue and Flower Street
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people were injured in a head-on crash in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox says officers responded to a two-car wreck near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 1:13 a.m. 

Cox says the crash was between two cars a Chrysler passenger car that was driven by the 54-year-old man that was heading northbound on 67th Avenue when it crash head on with a southbound Chevy Impala that the 19-year-old woman was driving. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, she said. 

A 30-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman are all in serious condition. 

Police say the driver of the Impala did not seem to exhibit any signs of impairment. Cox says that impairment may have been a factor for the 54-year-old driver of the Chrysler. 

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending per further review. 

