MORRISTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety says five people have died after a wrong-way crash on the US 60 near Center Street and Castle Hot Spring Road in Morristown.
DPS says it happened Friday night around 10:25 p.m. when they received a report of a wrong way car in the area. About two minutes later, witnesses reported that two car collided and both cars caught on fire.
The westbound lanes remain closed and traffic has been redirected. There is no estimated time of reopening the area.
The investigation is ongoing and DPS says they will provide identifications once all the next of kin notifications have been complete.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.