MORRISTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says five people have died after a wrong-way crash on the US 60 near Center Street and Castle Hot Springs Road in Morristown. The wrong-way driver is among the dead, according to DPS. The agency said Saturday morning that nobody survived the wreck.
DPS says it received a report of a wrong-way car in the area just before 10:30 Friday night. About two minutes later, witnesses reported that two cars collided and both of them were on fire.
The westbound lanes were closed until around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The investigation is ongoing. DPS says it will release the names of everyone involved once all the next-of-kin notifications are complete.
Morristown is about an hour northwest of Phoenix along US 60.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.