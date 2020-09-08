PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Phoenix.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at 48th Drive and McDowell.
According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, when fire crews arrived on scene, they found four cars that involved in a crash in the middle of the intersection.
An 18-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
According Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson, traffic will be shut down in both east and west directions on McDowell road through the afternoon.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.