GILA BEND, AZ- (3TV/CBS5)-- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Friday morning.
DPS says the crash occurred just before 9 a.m. on the State Route 85 just south of Gila Bend. The crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle. A fire ensued following the collision and three people have died.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said State Route 85 is closed in both directions at milepost 5 south of Gila Bend. There is no estimated reopening time. DPS says the closure will be extensive.
No names or details on how the crash happened have been released.
