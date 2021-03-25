PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Three people are in critical condition after an early morning car crash that shut down 35th Avenue south of Interstate 10 Thursday. It happened shortly before 6 a.m. at Roosevelt Street.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, there were five people in two vehicles. Firefighter David Ramirez said a 25-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, and a 50-year-old woman were in critical condition when they were taken to the hospital. A fourth person was in stable condition, and a fifth person refused transport to the hospital.
There were early reports that victims were trapped in one of the vehicles, but Ramirez said everyone got out on their own.
Investigators are working to piece together the moments leading up to the wreck, but the Phoenix Police Department said impairment does not appear to be a factor.
Police said 35th Avenue would be closed in the area while detectives conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation.