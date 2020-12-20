32ND STREET SERIOUS ACCIDENT

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three adults and one child is in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash near the I-10 and University Drive in Phoenix overnight.

Two females, one male, and a 4-year-old girl were transported to the hospital according to the Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller. 

In a tweet from Phoenix fire, they suggested drivers to avoid the area.

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) tweeted that the off-ramp at the I-10 eastbound at University is closed and the I-10 westbound is restricted at University. 

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops. 

 

