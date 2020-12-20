PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three adults and one child is in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash near the I-10 and University Drive in Phoenix overnight.
Two females, one male, and a 4-year-old girl were transported to the hospital according to the Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller.
In a tweet from Phoenix fire, they suggested drivers to avoid the area.
Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) tweeted that the off-ramp at the I-10 eastbound at University is closed and the I-10 westbound is restricted at University.
*OFF-RAMP CLOSED* I-10 EB off-ramp at University is closed and the I-10 WB off-ramp is restricted at University for a crash. #phoenix #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/gtOn67s5bp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 20, 2020
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.