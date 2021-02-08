PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 22-year-old woman has died after a crash in Peoria Sunday evening.
Peoria police say it happened near Peoria and 89th avenues around 9 p.m. and involved two sports cars, one orange and one gray.
Police say during the investigation, they found that the driver in the orange sports car was driving eastbound on Peoria Avenue towards 89th Avenue when the gray sports car was traveling westbound, drove left of the center median and crashed head-on with the orange sports car.
The driver of the orange car, 22-year-old Nicole Classen, had serious injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead once she arrived at the hospital.
The driver of the gray car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Peoria Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash. They believe that impairment may be a factor. No arrests have been made yet.