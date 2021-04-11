LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were killed after two-vehicle crash on the Loop 303 in Litchfield Park late Sunday morning with one of the cars rolling over into a canal just off the highway.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman, Bart Graves said it happened around 11:30 a.m. when a Toyota Tacoma pick up truck which was traveling southbound in the fourth lane when it was hit from behind by a Nissan Altima which was speeding.
After the crash, the pickup truck rotated and ended at the Bethany Home Road off-ramp while the Altima got off the roadway and rollover into a canal.
Graves says both the driver, 24-year-old Victor Manuel Guzman, and the passenger, 18-year-old Victor Fernando Guzman, were both ejected from the Altima and died on scene.
The investigation is ongoing and DPS is not sure if impairment was a factor in the crash.