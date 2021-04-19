BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two motorcyclists are dead after a crash near Beloat and Elliot roads late Sunday evening.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it happened around 11:55 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that there were two motorcycles traveling northbound on Tuthill Road at a high speed when they collided with a railing along the road.
Both motorcyclists died on scene from their injuries even though they were both wearing helmets.
MCSO Vehicle Crimes Unit (VCU) responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
MCDOT tweeted that Tuthill Road northbound and southbound between Beloat and Elliot roads have been closed due to the crash.
The name of the motorcyclists have not yet been released.