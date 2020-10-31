CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people were killed in a wreck that closed the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler Saturday afternoon. The Chandler Fire Department confirmed that in addition to the two deaths, two other people suffered "minor injuries."
No information about the victims or what caused the crash was immediately available.
The closure is at Kyrene Road. All traffic was being forced off the freeway at Kyrene. Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation camera in the area showed emergency vehicles in the middle of the westbound lanes right past the Kyrene exit.
The ADOT camera also showed traffic backing up on off-ramp to Kyrene. Drivers were being advised to avoid the area if possible.
ADOT said there was no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound side was not affected.
Arizona's Family will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.