SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— Two people are dead after a rollover crash near Loop 303 and Waddell Road in Surprise early Friday morning.
The Surprise Police Department responded to Legacy Parc Boulevard and Calavar Road just after midnight for a single-vehicle rollover. When they arrived at the scene, the car was on its roof, resting next to a street sign.
TJ Hale of the Surprise Police Department said both people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. They also said investigators believe the vehicle was speeding when it crashed.
