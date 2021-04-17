2 killed in four-car crash north of Payson
(Source: Jerry Ferguson)

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – Two people are dead after a four-car crash on State Route 87 between Payson and Pine.

The crash happened on southbound State Route 87 at milepost 258, which is between Pine and Payson.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a southbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided with two oncoming cars. It then hit another southbound vehicle.

One passenger from each of the southbound vehicles was killed. No information about the drivers or the people in the northbound cars that were hit was immediately available. It’s not clear why the driver of the first vehicle crossed the center line.

The investigation is ongoing.

Payson is about 90 minutes northeast of Phoenix along SR 87.

 

