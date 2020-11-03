CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Loop 101 Price Freeway is back open after a deadly crash near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway on Tuesday afternoon.
A large trailer connected to a white heavy-duty truck had stopped because of traffic near Chandler Boulevard and a pickup truck slammed into the back of it around 3:30 p.m., according to the Department of Public Safety. Two people died. The two were identified as 59-year-old Donna Sable and 74-year-old James Griffith, both of Mesa.
The Loop 101 northbound was closed, and motorists on the Loop 202 couldn't get on the Loop 101 freeway. The lanes reopened just after 8 p.m.
An investigation is underway.