CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Part of the Loop 101 Price Freeway is shut down after a deadly crash near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway on Tuesday afternoon.
A semi-truck had stopped because of traffic near Chandler Boulevard and a pickup truck slammed into the back of it around 3:30 p.m., according to the Department of Public Safety. Two people died. No identities have been released.
The Loop 101 northbound is closed, and motorists on the Loop 202 cannot get on the Loop 101 freeway. It's unclear when the freeway will be reopened.
An investigation is underway.