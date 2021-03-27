APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people have died in an accident on the US 60 near Meridian Road in Apache Junction, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
DPS says it happened around 10:25 p.m. Friday night when a car drifted off right for an unknown reason and made collided with a motorcyclist. Troopers say the motorcyclist was able to maintain control of the bike and safely pulled over. The motorcyclist was not injured.
The car however, continued to drive off to the right side of the road where it then hit the base of the Meridian Road Bridge. The crash caused at least two people to be thrown from the car. Troopers confirmed that two people died at the crash site.
No identities have been released until their families can be notified.
That section of the U.S. 60 was closed until 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.