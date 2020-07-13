2 crashes close westbound I-10 at 51st Avenue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A pair of crashes is causing a backup on westbound Interstate 10 approaching the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway. The Arizona Department of Transportation first tweeted about the wrecks after 1 a.m. Monday.
The agency then tweeted that I-10 westbound was closed at 51st Avenue because of the crashes. By 4 a.m., ADOT said traffic was starting to back up and reminded drivers to expect delays and take alternate routes if possible.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one of the wrecks was a single-vehicle crash. One person was taken to the hospital. Another was taken into custody on suspicion of possible DUI.
No other information was immediately available.
