The Department of Public Safety said one of the wrecks was a single-vehicle crash.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A pair of crashes is causing a backup on westbound Interstate 10 approaching the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway. The Arizona Department of Transportation first tweeted about the wrecks after 1 a.m. Monday.

2 crashes close westbound I-10 at 51st Avenue

The agency then tweeted that I-10 westbound was closed at 51st Avenue because of the crashes. By 4 a.m., ADOT said traffic was starting to back up and reminded drivers to expect delays and take alternate routes if possible.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one of the wrecks was a single-vehicle crash. One person was taken to the hospital. Another was taken into custody on suspicion of possible DUI.

No other information was immediately available.

Arizona's Family will update this story as information comes into the newsroom.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you