PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people, two of them children, were critically injured in a serious crash involving an armored vehicle in west Phoenix Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near 87th Avenue and Thomas Road. Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed an armed Garda vehicle with front-end damage and a smashed sedan.
The Phoenix Fire Department said when crews arrived on the scene, the three people in the sedan, a 28-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl, and a younger girl, were all trapped. Crews were able to get them out safely; they were all rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Paramedics evaluated the two people who were in the armored vehicle. The Phoenix Fire Department said neither one wanted to be taken to the hospital.
The intersection is blocked off with crime tape as police investigate the crash.
