PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 17-year-old girl has died after her Toyota 4-Runner crashed Sunday evening near 24th Street and Cactus Road in Phoenix.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox says it happened around 11:17 p.m. when she failed to stop at a red light, hit a median, and her car overturned. Cox says she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced her dead on scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Police won't know if impairment was a factor in the crash until they get the toxicology results. The name of the driver has not been released.
