PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four children are hurt following a crash involving two vehicles in south Phoenix on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Central Avenue and Watkins Street, just south of Interstate 17, shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Phoenix police officers learned a 14-year-old boy was driving a Hyundai at the time of the crash. He failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an SUV.
According to Phoenix police, the Hyundai had a total of six children inside the vehicle, all ranging from 9 to 15 years old. Four of the children were sitting in the backseat alone.
Police said a 12-year-old boy was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition and a 9-year-old boy suffered serious injuries requiring hospitalization. Two of the other children in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.