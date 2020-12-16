PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is dead and three other children are hurt following a crash involving two vehicles in south Phoenix Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Central Avenue and Watkins Street, just south of Interstate 17, shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Phoenix police officers learned a 14-year-old boy was driving one of the vehicles, a Hyundai, at the time of the crash. He failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an SUV.
According to Phoenix police, the Hyundai had a total of six children inside the vehicle, all ranging from 9 to 15 years old. Four of the children were sitting in the backseat not wearing seatbelts.
Police say a 12-year-old boy, Ezekiel Moreno, was taken to an area hospital in extremely critical condition and later died from his injuries. A 9-year-old boy suffered serious injuries requiring hospitalization. Two of the other children in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
Police are in contact with the registered owner of the vehicle.