PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an 11-year-old girl is dead following a crash involving an armored vehicle on March 24.
The crash happened near 87th Avenue and Thomas Road. Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed an armed Garda vehicle with front-end damage and a smashed sedan. Sgt. Maggie Cox with Phoenix police said the sedan, driven by a 29-year-old man, was going westbound on Thomas Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crossed into eastbound traffic, colliding into the armored car.
The Phoenix Fire Department said when crews arrived on the scene, the 29-year-old man and his two passengers, an 11-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, were all trapped inside the sedan. On March 28, the 11-year-old in the vehicle, later identified as Jia Montanez did from her injuries. The 29-year-old driver and the 5-year-old sustained serious injuries. Cox said the driver of the sedan showed signs of impairment.
Cox said the driver and passenger of the armored vehicle stayed on scene. They were both evaluated by paramedics and neither one wanted to be taken to the hospital. Cox said the driver of the armored vehicle was not impaired.
The driver who may have been impaired may face charges, pending further investigation, Cox said.