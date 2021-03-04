PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A person is dead after a rollover crash on the I-17 just south of New River early Thursday morning.
The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 4 a.m. on northbound I-17 near Circle Mountain Road.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the car rolled onto the access road and landed on its roof. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other details have been released.
