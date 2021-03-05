1 person is dead after rollover crash in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— One person is dead after a rollover crash near the Loop 303 and Waddell Road in Surprise early Friday morning.

The Surprise Police Department responded to Legacy Parc Boulevard and Calavar Road just before 2 a.m. for a single-vehicle rollover. When they arrived at the scene, the car was on its roof, resting next to a street sign.

Police investigators are at the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

