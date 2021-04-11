LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person was killed after their car crashed into a canal off the Loop 303 in Litchfield Park late Sunday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said only one vehicle was involved in the crash. DPS said the car rolled over and crashed into the canal off southbound Loop 303 near Bethany Home Road just before noon. One person was killed. A photo from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) showed skid marks in the road near the crash. DPS didn't give details on what caused the crash. Traffic is reduced down to one lane as DPS investigates the crash.
No details on the name, age or gender of the person killed have been released. It's not clear whether there was anyone else in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
