PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a crash in Phoenix Friday morning. The two-car crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department says it appears that a Hyundai Sonata traveling west on Bethany Home Road failed to stop at traffic signal and collided with a Chevrolet Cruze that was in the intersection getting ready to turn after the light cycle. Thompson says impairment is not suspected on the part of the driver of the Chevrolet who was not injured and remained on scene.
The man who was driving the Sonata was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators don't know if impairment was a factor with him at this point, said Thompson.
The crash investigation has closed the intersection in all directions.
