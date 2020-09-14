PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person was killed in a rollover crash on the South Mountain Loop 202 in Phoenix early Monday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on the South Mountain Loop 202 at Baseline Road. DPS said the crash involved one vehicle that rolled over, causing a person to be ejected from the car. That person was pronounced dead on scene.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash has closed the northbound on-ramp at Baseline Road. The on-ramp will be blocked while DPS works to investigate and clear up the crash.
No names or details on how the crash happened have been released.
Loop 202 South mountain northbound at Baseline: A crash has closed the on-ramp.#phxtraffic #Loop202 pic.twitter.com/bdu77MU409— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 14, 2020