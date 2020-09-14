1 person killed in crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person was killed in a rollover crash on the South Mountain Loop 202 in Phoenix early Monday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on the South Mountain Loop 202 at Baseline Road. DPS said the crash involved one vehicle that rolled over, causing a person to be ejected from the car. That person was pronounced dead on scene. 

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash has closed the northbound on-ramp at Baseline Road. The on-ramp will be blocked while DPS works to investigate and clear up the crash. 

No names or details on how the crash happened have been released.

 

